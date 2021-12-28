Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.68. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

