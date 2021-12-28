Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 305 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.49% of J & J Snack Foods worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $157.36 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.24%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

