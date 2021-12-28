Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 23,668 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.