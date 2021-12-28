Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

