Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 7,968 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

