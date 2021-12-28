Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives $10.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,194 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,931 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEEL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,491. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.