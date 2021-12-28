Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to report $52.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $53.23 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $21.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $142.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $151.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.09 million to $163.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,495. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.