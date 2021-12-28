SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.98. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 15,437,965 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.71.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

