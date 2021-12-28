Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $114.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.