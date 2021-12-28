Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.09

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.09 and last traded at $113.91, with a volume of 4122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

