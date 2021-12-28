Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lowered by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.06.

