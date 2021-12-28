Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,700 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.