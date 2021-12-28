Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $16.76. Sasol shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 7,640 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
