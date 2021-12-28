Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $16.76. Sasol shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 7,640 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,708,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

