Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives €31.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.67 ($35.99).

SZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €31.08 ($35.32). The stock had a trading volume of 81,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.29. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €19.92 ($22.64) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($39.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.