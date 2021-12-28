Safex Token (SFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,903.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 29% against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $1,903.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 1,506,456,229.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.