Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $18.71 on Friday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

