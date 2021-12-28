RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.55

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.55 and last traded at $100.06, with a volume of 3786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

