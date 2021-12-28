RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 21.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 21.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RocketLab will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

