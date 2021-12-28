Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $23.97

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $23.21. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 571 shares traded.
RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after buying an additional 812,516 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
