Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $23.97

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $23.21. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 571 shares traded.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after buying an additional 812,516 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

