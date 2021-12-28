Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.47

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 440564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

RHHBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Roche by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Roche by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

