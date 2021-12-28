Robust Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,560.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Robust Token has a market cap of $835,365.94 and $8,560.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $24.14 or 0.00049782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,553 coins and its circulating supply is 34,603 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.