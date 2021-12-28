Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $580,805,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357 over the last 90 days.

NYSE RBLX opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

