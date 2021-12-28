Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.29. 24,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,620. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

