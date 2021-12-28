RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Director Buys $50,096.00 in Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Director David Swanson purchased 2,020 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, David Swanson purchased 355 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,140.40.

OPP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 303,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,724. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

