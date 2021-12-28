Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.77

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $19.08 million and $1.21 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.62 or 0.07931082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.86 or 1.00499549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

