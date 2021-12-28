Reviewing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) & ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% ADTRAN 0.31% 3.51% 2.40%

92.9% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of ADTRAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Minim and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADTRAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Minim currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 130.00%. ADTRAN has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than ADTRAN.

Volatility and Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minim and ADTRAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.19 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -20.83 ADTRAN $506.51 million 2.20 $2.38 million $0.04 572.75

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADTRAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADTRAN beats Minim on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

