REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $931.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in REV Group by 353.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 106.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

