REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. REV Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 4,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95. REV Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.