REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. REV Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 4,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95. REV Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

