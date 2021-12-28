Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of ITT worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.07. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

