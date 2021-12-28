Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of American Campus Communities worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $20,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

