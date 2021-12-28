Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 507.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 53.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

