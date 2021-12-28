Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.44 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

