Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 3,412 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 112.4% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 125,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 66,592 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 97,944 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

