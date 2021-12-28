Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 279 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

LMBS opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

