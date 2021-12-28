Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

12/14/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/9/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

12/3/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

