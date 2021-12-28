Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 7.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

