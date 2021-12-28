Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $311.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.14.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN traded down $15.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.64. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.29. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

