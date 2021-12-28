Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Repligen posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $15.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

