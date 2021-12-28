Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 729 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 729 ($9.80). 25,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 155,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.93).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 757.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 659.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £583.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

