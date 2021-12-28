Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.23

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 686994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTPY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

