Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of RRX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.69. 439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,269. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $174.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

