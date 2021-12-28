RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $866,141.54

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. RED has a market capitalization of $866,141.54 and $15,618.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00306096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

