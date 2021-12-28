Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON: J):

12/17/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/10/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 290 ($3.90). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 330 ($4.44). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 250 ($3.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.70). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/5/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

