Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 164.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 247,143 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

