Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 15.19% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPKW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period.

IPKW stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98.

