Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.84 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.