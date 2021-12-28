Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.84 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.
Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
