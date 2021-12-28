Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.07.

