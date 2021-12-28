Raymond James & Associates Sells 37,713 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Old Republic International worth $27,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,119,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

