Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,316 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

