Raymond James & Associates Has $32.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.67% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $32,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

